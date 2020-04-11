Ronda Rousey could return at Wrestlemania 37. The fighter could have an important role in the event to be held in Los Angeles.

In the last hours we have seen the comments of Ronda Rousey on WWE fans And although some thought that this was part of a new storyline that could bring Rousey back to the company, according to Dave Meltzer this is not the case, but rather the real opinion of Ronda Rousey.

Meltzer has commented that this is not false and that Rousey has felt this angry since the 2018 Survivor Series when she was defeated against Charlotte and was fired from the ring with chants of you deserve it.

Meltzer also spoke about when the fighter can return to WWE and commented that the wrestler wants one last fight with the company and that today it is most likely that this will happen at Wrestlemania 37 where it could even become the main event.

This would imply that the fighter would return to the company for the Road to Wrestlemania that would lead to the show that will take place in the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 28, 2021.

Ronda Rousey believes that it would also be the ideal place since all her family and her closest friends live in the California area and it would be the best way to say goodbye to wrestling, also in the same area where she made her first appearance with WWE, which It was at Wrestlemania 31 that he went out to help The Rock against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

