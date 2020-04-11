It seems that at some point Ronda Rousey going to go back to WWE for a new stage as a fighter, even if it is not full time. However, for now nothing can be confirmed. And the truth is that the situation is not clear after his recent statements, in which lashed out at fans of the wrestling company.

Ronda Rousey attacks the WWE Universe

Former Raw Champion and former UFC Bantamweight World Champion said this (via BJPenn.com):

“If I ever go back it will never be full time again. You know, at times. I am quite an obsessive person, I like to obsess over something for a while and then I become obsessed with something else. But no, it will never be full time again, 200 days a year on the road; because then it was what I needed to do to learn and immerse myself in it and really understand what it was about. But once that stage is over, it is not a lifestyle for me.