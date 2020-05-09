Ronan Farrow in New York in October 2019.The Washington Post / EL PAÍS

At the age of 15 he graduated in Philosophy and shortly after turning 21 he entered the State Department during the Obama administration, with a law degree, and, in line with his earliness as a child prodigy, with a doctorate started at Oxford and a long experience as a UNICEF ambassador. The career of Ronan Farrow (New York, 32 years old) did not stop in Washington: he worked as a newscaster and television reporter, until in 2017 he published a report that uncovered the abuse of film producer Harvey Weinstein in The New Yorker and he was raised with a Pulitzer —ex aequo with Jody Kantor and Megan Twohey who published the same story in The New York Times with just a few days apart. Since then Farrow has continued to publish exclusives, related to allegations of abuse that have involved from Eric Schneiderman, the New York attorney general, who had to resign, to the aspiring Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh, whose appointment was ratified despite of everything.

I’m not really part of the Metoo Ronan Farrow

Last fall, on the eve of the trial of Weinstein, Farrow published the book in which he narrates, to the rhythm of a thrilling thriller, the intrahistory of his report on the producer: the ins and outs, persecutions, pressures and debates that surrounded his investigation. journalistic, and also goes back to the bizarre and complex family history of the abuse of his sister Dylan at age seven and allegedly perpetrated by his father, film director Woody Allen, an accusation dismissed by two independent judicial investigations. Allen abandoned his mother, Mia Farrow, for Soon-Yi, Ronan’s stepsister, whom the filmmaker married. Add to the mix Farrow released a few years ago that Ronan could be the son of her first husband, Frank Sinatra, to get the full picture.

The Predators (Roca) has just been published in Spanish, with illustrations by Dylan and even with the marriage petition that the journalist slipped through the pages to his boyfriend, Jonathan Lovett – part of the triumvirate that helped Obama with his speeches, and that he has mounted the successful Crooked Media platform. Farrow responds to an attentive and courteous telephone interview, coming forward to thank the slightest occasion. He is confined to his partner in Los Angeles.

It was not easy to live some things but I have had many opportunities Ronan Farrow

With Predators, did you want to show how many staff the investigation into Weinstein’s abuses had? “” Things happened that were stranger than fiction, the conspiracy to silence the story was real, the Israeli spy company Black Cube was true. Weinstein got into my family’s affairs and tried to attack me; my partner was also followed by the National Enquirer. To tell that, he had to provide an autobiographical context, and it is not a decision he made lightly. I hope I have been vulnerable and honest rather than have enlarged my figure, “he weighs. “I didn’t want to downplay the sources, the women who spoke and who are the most important part of this story.”

In the book he details his progress with the actresses and assistants who gradually decided to collaborate, while the heads of the NBC network tried to stop him. How did you put pressure on those women who had been abused? “I insisted until I was annoying, but I also told them that it was something that I could not decide instead and that if they backed down I would respect it,” he explains, before stressing that in the book he does not make any mention of the Metoo. “I really am not part of that movement. I have ridden on the shoulders of activism on this issue and entered a particular moment when there was a peak of frustration and the women began to say enough is enough, ”she explains. “I have tremendous admiration for Tarana Burke, who is a friend and heroine who has been in the trenches and launched the hashtag #Metoo, and thus created a safe space for survivors. But my work is very different from yours, although this does not mean that the backdrop was not important for the report. ”

It is paradoxical that after a childhood exposed to the most harmful side of the media, Farrow has ended up in journalism. “The common thread that unites the different things I have done professionally is the spirit of public service and the faith that uncovering the truth is important and can change things,” he says. He speaks of his mother’s activism as a decisive influence, which led him to see first-hand refugee camps and harsh realities: his adoptive brothers carried traumatic stories. “It meant that we were not a conventional nuclear family,” he says.

Then there is the star component: “It may be my family’s Hollywood heritage or growing up in a readers’ house, but I firmly believe in the power of stories, and the truth, whether it is emotional or created for fiction , or the truth that is exposed in the journalism that I do ”. Although not all the press is about it and Farrow knows it: “There are parts that have a lot of circus and I was exposed to that very early. The paparazzi were planted on the doorstep when I was going to school and I saw helicopters flying over our heads trying to take photos. ”

Predators, he claims, is a “love letter” to press freedom, a book that aims to bring Weinstein’s story closer to an audience that doesn’t necessarily read The New Yorker. “It is a story driven by characters, a true crime. They have compared him to All the President’s Men, but in terms of style he is perhaps more descended from In Cold Blood, and even with the detective novels of Agatha Christie, Raymond Chandler or Dashiell Hammet ”. Farrow has no blush in standing next to the classics.

Speaking about one of his mentors, diplomat Richard Holbrooke, he says that being by his side enabled him to learn an important lesson because many felt it was impossible to work with him, but he also managed to end a war. And of himself, what misconception do people have of him most often? “Any response would be self-compassionate. It was not easy to live some things; however, I have had many opportunities. “

The fight for Woody Allen’s memories

A couple of months ago when it was announced that the group Hachette, owner of the label that released Ronan Farrow’s book in the US, would publish Woody Allen’s memoirs, the journalist announced that he would break his contract if they went ahead. The group backtracked and gave up publishing the director’s book. “I never asked to have it removed, but instead pointed out that my publisher had a conflict of interest. Discussions raised by men about who weigh credible allegations of sexual abuse that launch attacks on those who accuse them need to be verified. If they are to be published as non-fiction they should be subject to due checks. When I learned that they had secretly purchased the rights, I made it clear why they had made the most of ‘Predators’, a book that deals with abuse by powerful men like Woody Allen and the efforts of those men to drown out the voices of those who accuse them and of close journalistic investigations of them, “he argues. “I understood that it was a violation of professional ethics and I felt that I could not continue working with that publishing label. Then some Hachette workers left their offices and protested. That was something extraordinary that demonstrated the change that has taken place and I was very proud to see it. ” Why do you insist that you did not say not to publish that book? “What I put on the table is that my publisher, that specific group, should not publish that title if they wanted to have a business relationship with me. There are two aspects: on the one hand, the rupture of principles that the workers pointed out, and then how unethical it was to publish Woody Allen’s book without doing the pertinent checks ”.

