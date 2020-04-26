Currently confined to Spain, Ronaldo appeared on a live Instagram with Karim Benzema a few weeks ago to give his news. But this time, it was in a more traditional way that the former Brazilian striker expressed himself, by addressing a letter to all the subscribers of the club of which he is president, Real Valladolid.

A text in which “R9” does not announce anything special, but where it tries to restore morale to the fans in this coronavirus crisis, relying in particular on a very personal example. “Football has taught me a lot. The best lies in surpassing oneself, writes the 43-year-old leader. When I suffered from my first and most serious knee injury (in 1999, editor’s note) people said that I would never play again, and that I could not even walk anymore. I felt like my own life was being taken away from me. It was in those moments that my limits were tested, and I fought to overturn opinion and show everyone that I could do what I wanted most. “

“I’m sure you too remember all those times when you got up”

Even if it took time for that. “It was three very difficult years of rehabilitation, motivated by the desire to feel what I could only feel on the ground, ball with the foot, continues Ronaldo. And in the end, perhaps the most emblematic moment of my career happened: in 2002, I was in Japan, playing a World Cup final with Brazil, scoring two goals against Germany, for my country it was a fifth title; for me, the consecration of my back. (…) I am sure that you too, when you look back, you remember all those times when you got up, all your battles, and also the times when you succeeded in making the impossible possible , to become what you are today. “

And to conclude: “Stay motivated. We are together and we will emerge stronger from all this.”