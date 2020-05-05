The program “Live-Non è Da L’Urso” opened space this week to tell the story of a player who went through a twist. Defender Fabio Macellari, who played for Inter Milan and became a contemporary of Ronaldo at the club, currently lives a much more relaxed routine, working as a baker and lumberjack, after having his career in the field interspersed with evenings and parties.

‘I had support from the family and started working again. You either react or die ‘, says ex-defender (Reproduction Facebook)

Photo: Lance!

– I had so much fun that an ordinary person would need four lives to have the same intensity as I did at that time – he said.

However, the fun, little by little, started to affect his routine on the pitch.

– I went out with my friends, spent the night, came back in the morning, arrived late for training. It was a step towards getting on the drugs path – and then detailed what contributed to its decline:

– I used drugs and drugs led to this. Unfortunately, I hit my head, but I had the support of my family and started working again. You either react or die – he added.

The former defender spoke about his situation.

– There was a moment when I threw everything in the trash: my money and my career, due to certain attitudes. If I could go back in time, I would change things – he said.

Macellari told what weighed in his change of course. In addition, he told us about his routine.

– With the support of my family, I got off drugs. Now I work at the bakery. The bakery is not mine, I work there when my friends are there. I can’t stand still, if I’m not at the bakery, I’m on the tractor in the mountains cutting wood – he said.

Now 45 and living close to Piacenza, Fabio Macellari reflects on his attitudes.

– When you’re young, you don’t realize how lucky you are, because there is a lot of greed around you. The lives that influencers have today are the lives I led. I always offered things to others. But when you stop gambling, the money is not enough to maintain that lifestyle – he said.

The former defender, who also played for Bologna, at Cagliari and ended his career with a team in the Italian third division, expressed his desire to return to football.

“I hope someone trusts me,” he said.

See too:

The top scorers of each club in the history of the Brasileirão