Tuesday May 19, 2020

The historic Italian coach coached ‘Fenónemeno’ at Real Madrid during the first half of the 2006/07 season. Regarding that period, the coach recalled how difficult it was for the Brazilian inside the dressing room, although he also valued him as “the greatest talent I trained”.

Ronaldo Nazario’s personality made him creditor of more than one anecdote throughout his years as a footballer, which are already in the past. Above all, during his time at Real Madrid, the ‘Phenomenon’ made news more than once for his hectic nightlife, weight problems and other issues beyond the field.

Fabio Capello led the club ‘Merengue’, where he had the opportunity to have the striker in charge. The Italian coach recalled this stage, emphasizing how difficult it was to amend Ronaldo, stating that “Ronaldo Nazario was the greatest talent I trained, but he was also the one who created the most problems for me in the dressing room.”

Along those same lines, Capello recalled an anecdote in articulation that characterized the time when he coincided with the attacker. “He had parties, anything. Once Ruud Van Nistelrroy told me ís mister, but here in the locker room it smells like alcohol, ’” were his words in conversation with Sky Sports in Italy.

Finally, the outstanding coach also reviewed the moment when Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Milan, at the beginning of 2007. “When he left, we started to win, but if we talk about talent, he was the greatest without a doubt” . Capello also stated that to this day he maintains a bond of friendship with the Brazilian.