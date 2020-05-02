One of the great episodes of Brazilian football in 2008 was the signing of Ronaldo by Corinthians after the “Phenomenon” trained on the premises of Flamengo, a team he says is from his heart, causing the frustration of some flamenco fans. However, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira said that this is “a legend”, since the former striker never negotiated with Fla while training at the club, and that he was never really a supporter of Rubro-Negro.- This is a legend that was created. He trained there, didn’t talk about playing anymore, never talked to the club’s board about playing again, and one day he was invited and went to Corinthians. Then, for the convenience of the press, especially because of the bairrismo, the legend was created that Flamengo expected Ronaldo. Flamengo never expected Ronaldo, Flamengo fans never called Ronaldo, Ronaldo was never a real Flamengo. He just said he was Flamengo, just like Ricardo Teixeira – he said during the podcast “Posse de Bola”.

Ronaldo trained at Flamengo in 2008 and said he was rooting for Flamengo (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

The journalist also explained that, as much as the club president Márcio Braga used this version, Ronaldo and Flamengo never got to negotiate, because Rubro-Negro was unable to hire him.

– When he gave this scandal that he went to Corinthians, then Márcio Braga realized that for him it was bad, he went from being a sucker, from being a fool. He came with this chat, but they did not negotiate at that time, it is a fact. Ronaldo went where he wanted. Maybe he should have consulted before, ‘look, I’m training here’, I think he should. But Flamengo would not be able to hire him – he ended.

