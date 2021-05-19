Ronaldo wants Julio Baptista for the Valladolid bench

05/19/2021 at 11:15 AM CEST

Real Valladolid faces the last day of the league championship as a ‘life or death’ match. The pucelano team, second to last classified two points from salvation, would only be worth a victory against the leader, Atlético de Madrid, who comes with the vital need to get the 3 points to be crowned league champion. Complicated ballot and more seeing the dynamics accumulated by the group led by Sergio González.

Only one victory in their last 19 games, they have sentenced a team that, under the presidency of Ronaldo Nazario, seemed to aspire to much more and that this week, banners against them have already appeared around the stadium.

Trying to prepare for the next season, probably in second, the Brazilian is probing a former teammate and friend to take over the bench. This is Julio ‘La Bestia’ Baptista, former Real Madrid and Sevilla player among others.

The information comes from La Jornada de Valladolid of La 8TV, pointed out by the journalist Marina Marcos, who in turn, stated that: “Julio Baptista’s option is gaining more and more weight.” The also Brazilian has been training youth A of the honor division this season, so you already know the institution from within.

Sergio González still has one year left on his contract, but if the relegation is confirmed, a dismissal seems inevitable. The Catalan coach, since he took the reins of the team in 2018, the fans have liked a lot, but it seems that his adventure in Pucela is close to coming to an end.