Ronaldo Nazario, president and maximum shareholder of Valladolid, assured this Monday that his “Responsibility is to keep financial health intact” of the blanquivioleta club, and also expressed his wish that the current season could be concluded, although he thought that “time” should be given when it is possible to play again so that the players acquire a new physical and competitive level. Likewise, Ronaldo assured that the players and coaching staff of the pucelano team had rejected the coronavirus tests sent by the League and explained their reasons.

The former forward admitted that they rejected the tests offered by LaLiga to determine if there were cases of coronavirus because they were not “lacking” and there were “many groups that need this assistance much more.”

«We cannot take the initiative and we have to wait to see what LaLiga decides and if it is played until the endl. We are in discussions with our players regarding this and my responsibility is to keep the club in good health. Our commitment to the evolution of the club is very great and keeping it sustainable is very important to us. Together we will find the best solutions for everyone, “said Ronaldo in an interview with the club’s official media.

“It is true that we are talking to all of them to find the best solution, but it does not depend solely on us, we will see what happens in the next days, maybe weeks, and something is determined by the AFE, LaLiga and the RFEF. Of course, the most important thing for us is our people, “he added.

Finally, the owner of the Castilian-Leon club he described the moment as “extreme difficulty” and “extreme sacrifice of all«. “Only in this way can we beat this rather complicated opponent. You have to have a lot of patience with everyone and responsibility with yourself and with everyone. The best solution and recommended by all authorities is to stay home. I am doing my thing and the vast majority are doing theirs with great responsibility, and we hope that we can beat this adversary as soon as possible, “he added.