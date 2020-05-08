Ronaldo Nazario, one of the best in the history of football, spoke hand-in-hand with Juan Sebastián Verón through the Instagram of Estudiantes de La Plata and recalled various anecdotes he lived throughout his career.

“When I bought Valladolid in 2018, the first year I was thinking … If I make a sacrifice, I train three or four months, I can come back. But it didn’t come out. It was an idea that happened to me quickly. I would have liked to play more years, but I had fights with my body. Injuries are complicated. I had no simple injuries. Both times on the knee … In the first, you were on the field, in the Italian Cup, “said the Brazilian.

Along the same lines, he added: “After the 98 World Cup, tendinitis. When I get injured, the first time I completely tear my tendon, I don’t think much about the future. I thought about understanding the situations that were happening. There was great pain, but she did not cry because of the pain. I was crying for the doubts I had, if I could play again. There was no historical player who has broken the patella. “

However, Ronaldo was satisfied with everything he experienced during his career: “” I am very proud of everything I did. I would have liked more without having the injuries. At the same time, they changed my life. It made me more of a man, responsible, disciplined. I would have liked to play four more years without injury. Perhaps it was a warning, a call from God to pay better attention to everything. My career was spectacular. I lived a generation of cracks and you are one of them. I am very proud to have met many people. Soccer for me is everything. “

Lastly, El Gordo sent a message to the Argentine fans, revealed who was the defender who hit him the most and spoke about the rivalry between Argentina and Brazil: “I shared the field with Javier Zanetti, with Cholo Simeone, I faced Gabriel Batistuta many times … And well, Roberto Ayala was the one who hit me the most in life, but I respect him a lot because he always tried to do his best for his team. The truth is that Argentines always write to me, I have enormous affection for them, they always treat me very well. “

“Brazil and Argentina are what they are because there is this rivalry, I would say that it is like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They exist to constantly improve themselves, that was my relationship with Argentina. Now I have a great appreciation for you, “he closed.

