Former striker Ronaldo Fenômeno took part in another live this Sunday, this time with Argentine Sebastián Verón. Throughout the conversation, he drew attention when the Brazilian explained how much he trained his left leg to also score goals with it, under the influence of a childhood idol: Zico.

“When I was 10, 11 years old, I saw an interview with Zico, a great idol for Flamengo and the national team. In the program, he taught, kicked against the wall with his left leg only. And for one, two hours, with the left leg “, reported Ronaldo.

“It stayed in my head for a long time, and for a long time I copied it and kicked it in the wall. I had the left-handed blindness, it didn’t even serve to get on the bus. For years I was doing what I saw Zico doing on television, and that it helped me a lot, because in the end, of the almost 500 goals I scored, almost 200 were with the left-hander. It is a very high number and for something that I sought “, said the former Brazilian player.

Ronaldo included in the account the friendlies he played during his career – by official matches, the Phenomenon scored 414 goals in the seven teams he played in his career (Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Milan and Corinthians) and in the Brazilian team .

Ronaldo reinforced how important that was later. “Usually, the player tries to improve what is good, but few seek to improve what is bad. I tried and I was very successful with that. That is why so many goals came with the left-hander,” he said.

BACK STAY IN THE IDEA

As the live happened on Estudiantes’ pages on social networks, the club of which Verón is president (and idol), several Argentine fans asked Ronaldo to return to play for the team. The Phenomenon reported that he does not think about it, but he considered in 2019, after buying Valladolid, of the Spanish first division.

“When I bought Valladolid, in the first year, I was thinking, weeks thinking, If I make a sacrifice, I train three, four months, I can go back, play a few games, but it didn’t go away. The reality is that I suffered too much. the boys are very fast. There is no slow player nowadays “, commented Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Verón never played in the same team, but they faced each other sometimes for clubs and selections, with advantage for the Argentine: they were five victories, a tie and in only two opportunities the Brazilian’s team won.

