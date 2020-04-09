Ronaldo Nazario’s galactic video call left several stories and curiosities. The former Brazilian striker spoke with Figo, Casillas, Roberto Carlos o Beckham, to whom he even proposed a solidarity friendly match between Real Valladolid and Inter Miami, New English franchise in the American MLS.

The owner and president of the Pucelano club had a fun chat with the Briton, whom he became friends with at Real Madrid. Apart from talking about personal issues and that galactic era at the Bernabéu, they also had time to talk about their current projects. In those, Ronaldo thought it would be a good idea organize a friendly between the clubs of both to raise funds in the fight for the coronavirus, and Beckham was predisposed.

“We should play a friendly match to help those who need it most,” I say O Phenomenon. And the English did not hesitate to pick up the gauntlet: «Get money for the people who are helping, for the children, the families…». “When all this returns to normal,” Ronaldo continued, that once the health alert is overcome, they will get down to work to try to close that duel between Valladolid and the media Inter Miami de Beckham.

He tells his plans to Figo

Another of those who entered the video call of the carioca was Luis Figo, to whom he told his plans for the pucelano club a project that he is very excited about: «In Valladolid I am very happy, but I suffer a lot, more than when I played. Every week when he plays, it is a suffering ».

“It is very difficult from here to compete with large and medium clubs. It is difficult, but I still have a lot of work and projects to accomplish. My goal is to change the history of Valladolid. I have no money left and now, in the First Division, they ask me a lot (laughs), “added Ronaldo in his conversation with Figo.