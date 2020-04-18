In conversation via live broadcast on the social network with his friend and partner for several years of Peruvian national team, Jefferson Farfán, striker Paolo Guerrero recognizes that Ronaldo Fenômeno was his biggest inspiration at the beginning of his career.

Ricardo Duarte / Press Release / International

Photo: Lance!

That’s because, according to him, his father made him watch football videos and the images of the Brazilian striker were more vividly marked in his memory.

– Ronaldo Phenomenon. My father made me watch many football videos, I trained with him, talked about football, but he made me watch these videos – he said.

The player also had the opportunity to praise one of his current Inter teammates, D’Alessandro, as one of the best passers he has ever had the opportunity to play:

– For sure D’Alessandro, he is an ace. The passes are awesome! Looking at other teams, Rafael van der Vaart and Jadson, at Corinthians. They are the “maestros”, the socks that organize the game. They are the best three for me.

Absolute owner of shirt 9, Guerrero preferred not to make a more specific projection on who will assume his post when he is no longer eligible for Blanquirroja. Despite this, he warned that, when other names have the chance, the team will arrive “without this pressure”:

– It is hard to say. There are many names that can come up. But one thing I know, when they reach the national team, they have to arrive without this pressure. Not everyone plays with the national team shirt. You have to be there to give the best, you have to give more than you give in your clubs, give your life. Of course, a center forward needs to score goals, whoever comes must score. But you don’t have to have that pressure, because, first of all, you have to have delivery.

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going