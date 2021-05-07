Ronaldo Nazario to star in DAZN’s ‘El Presidente’ series

The audiovisual platform for sports content DAZN announced on Wednesday an agreement with former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo Nazario, on which it will produce three original series, the first of which is a six-part documentary about his work as president of Spanish Valladolid.

This series, which will be titled ‘The President’ covers the day-to-day life of the ‘Phenomenon’ as the maximum shareholder and president of Valladolid in his first full season at the helm of the Pucelano team, interspersed with experiences from the Brazilian striker ‘s soccer career.

In addition to Ronaldo himself, former teammates of the former striker participate in this series, such as his compatriots Roberto Carlos and Dida, the Spanish Pep Guardiola, the Dutch Boudewijn Zenden and the Argentine Javier Zanetti.

The platform has not revealed what other aspects of the football career of the Brazilian forward, winner of two World Cups with Brazil (United States 1994 and Korea and Japan 2002), a UEFA Cup with Italian Inter Milan and several titles in Spain with Real Madrid and Barcelona will try in the other two series that it has planned to launch before 2023.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tell my story. Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to partner with many global sports brands and I feel that DAZN is the right partner to help bring my story closer to fans all over. the world, “said Ronaldo in statements provided by the platform.

In addition to this agreement, DAZN will premiere during this year 2021 a feature film about the rivalry between Mexican boxers Óscar de la Hoya and Julio César Chávez, a documentary about Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, a series about the Japanese Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) and the second season of the series that follows the Spanish UD Ibiza of Second Division ‘B’.

