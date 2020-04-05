Confined to his home, with all his little family, Cristiano Ronaldo launched a bodybuilding challenge to his subscribers.

The attacker of the Juventus, still as physically sharp at 35, talks in particular in his weight room, as he regularly shows on Instagram in recent days, while he is confined to his home like all footballers in Europe.

“CR7” launched on Sunday its own challenge, called the “Living Room Cup”, which consists of doing an abdominal exercise, legs in the air, in 45 seconds. The five-time Golden Ball reaches a pretty impressive score of 142. “Show me what you have so I can watch you!”

His Juventus teammate Blaise Matuidi responded to the challenge very quickly, still on Insta, posting a (false) score of 144. “You killed me, brother! Next time, let’s run, “laughs the French international, who will probably not be the first footballer to take up the challenge of Cristiano Ronaldo.

