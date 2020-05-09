Previously scheduled to face Uriah Hall on the UFC 249 card, this Saturday (9th), in Jacksonville, Florida (USA), Ronaldo Jacaré tested positive for coronavirus and his fight in the edition is canceled, according to American ESPN information on the night last Friday (8). Through an official statement, released hours later, Ultimate also confirmed the news.

Ronaldo Jacaré participated in the weigh-in last Friday with a mask and gloves (Photo: Reproduction / UFC)

The note issued by the organization, in addition to revealing Jacaré’s positive test and his departure from the card, also reveals that two other people who would be in the fighter’s corner are also with COVID-19. In this way, the middleweight and the two members of his team have already left the hotel, located in Jacksonville and will self-quarantine in their homes, with the UFC team monitoring each other’s case over the days.

It was reported by the company that Ronaldo Jacaré arrived in Jacksonville on Wednesday (6) and then informed the organization that a member of his family had tested positive for the coronavirus. The fighter showed no symptoms of the virus, but remained in isolation and was tested, with the test result coming out last Friday.

The organization finally confirms that UFC 249, this Saturday, will happen normally, with the endorsement of the Florida Athletic Commission. It is emphasized by Ultimate that everyone already knew about the possibility of the Brazilian being infected and that, therefore, all preventive measures were taken. Last Friday, at an official weigh-in, Jacaré was wearing a mask and gloves, and at the time of the match, he did not approach Uriah Hall.

Check out the UFC statement in full:

“The middleweight fight between Uriah Hall and Jacaré Souza will no longer be on the preliminary card at UFC 249, due to one of Souza’s tests for COVID-19 having indicated a positive result.

In addition, tests for COVID-19 from Souza’s two corners were also positive. The UFC medical team examined Souza and his two corners and both were asymptomatic, or without showing the common symptoms of COVID-19. According to the UFC health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be isolated outside the venue, where the UFC medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and provide assistance and any necessary treatment.

From his arrival during the week to his departure today, Souza and his corners followed the UFC’s health and safety protocols, including social distance, wearing personal protective equipment and self-isolation whenever possible.

There were no other positive tests for COVID-19 reported for the rest of the athletes participating in UFC 249. The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the safety and health measures that the UFC has instituted for this event.

This Saturday’s UFC 249 card (…) will continue as scheduled, with 11 fights. “

FULL CARD:

UFC 249

Jacksonville, Florida (USA)

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Main Card

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight: Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Middleweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell

Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

