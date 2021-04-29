Ronaldo is running out of gunpowder

04/28/2021

On at 21:28 CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the spotlight, especially since the Juventus was eliminated by the Port in the round of 16 of the Champions. In Italy -beyond the uncertain desire of the player himself- the convenience of retaining the Portuguese is questioned, who some question for overconditioning the game of the Juve no matter how much he remains his top scorer.

The historic setback was the third European disappointment in the three years of ‘CR7’ in Turin. Ajax, Lyon Y Port. A slab too heavy for a player who was signed to win the Champions. And along the way the Juve it has lost what seemed unthinkable, the hegemony in the ‘calcium’. To the point that five days before the end of the A series, your access to the next edition of the maximum continental competition is in jeopardy.

In the A series, the one from Funchal makes three unmarked appearances, which has once again stoked criticism. From the pages of ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ and ‘La Repubblica’, to cite two examples, they also point out their “apathy & rdquor; and “frustration”.

Although it is true that Christian leads the scorers table of the A series with 25 points, it is no less that his records are far from the best times. He reached the zenith in the 2014-15 campaign with 61 goals, averaging 60 in the 2011-12. In his white stage he had four other courses with more than 50 goals and in the last two he did not go below 40.

Some records that you have not reached in Turin. After adding 28 goals in his first season, he reached 37 in the second and this season he has scored 32 in the 39 games. Globally, Ronaldo score a goal with the Juve every 114 minutes, while in the Real Madrid He did it every 84. Although he still has five league days left and the final cup, it is surprising that in the Champions will not score in the knockout phase for the first time since the 2004-05 academic year.

Christian has declared his desire to play beyond 40. At 36, it remains to be seen if he will turn 37 in Turin.