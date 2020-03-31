Juventus players will not be paid for 4 months and the agreement of Cristiano Ronaldo was “decisive in the negotiations” led by Giorgio Chiellini.

While the Covid-19 is making a carnage in Italy, where the 10,000 dead mark has been crossed, the players of the Juventus have made an exemplary decision. They themselves decided to skip their wages for the months of March, April, May and June in order to relieve an Old Lady who will plunge financially like all the Serie A. A good proof of solidarity when, for example, Liga players refuse to switch to partial unemployment…

The Gazzetta dello Sport tells us that Giorgio Chiellini initiated the movement with his teammates on Saturday before informing its leaders. Cristiano Ronaldo directly accepted the 35-year-old defender’s proposal. “The agreement of the Portuguese was decisive in the success of the negotiations,” said the sports daily, since he was “an example for other players” who all agreed to this important financial effort.

“CR7” is obviously the best paid Bianconero, with a salary of 31 million euros net per year. So that’s a total of 10.3 million that the former Real Madrid will not cash in by depriving himself of his next 4 monthly pay. He will survive. Ronaldo also earns no less than 4 times more than any other Juventus player, the emoluments of Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain having been set at € 7 million annually.

