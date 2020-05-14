On Wednesday night, the Corinthians TV hosted a live with former goalkeeper Ronaldo Giovanelli, football director Duílio Monteiro Alves, right-back Fagner and former player Milene Domingues. During the broadcast, participants commented on the controversy involving Paulo André, current director of the Athletico-PR, who went to court against Timão for part of the payment related to the time he wore the team’s shirt.

“He was at the club six months ago, in a conversation with Andrés where I was present. Corinthians made an agreement and that part was left aside. He understands that it was a mistake,” said Duílio.

“Paulo André asked for the weekly rest period. If you play on Sunday afternoon and then on Wednesday, for example, on Monday there is the recovery part at CT. There is no break. How can you play football? life and demand that time off? That doesn’t exist in the world of football. There is also this claim of overtime and nightly extra for playing at night. That kind of thing doesn’t have the slightest sense “, explained the director.

Ronaldo was very irritated by the case. “You have to know how to get out, you have to know the place he came in and valued the guy. I’m not even going to quote Paulo André here, because for me he was a p… of an asshole. Each one has his right. I criticize way to leave, like Guerrero and Romero left. Then they charge the board, but they don’t talk directly with the board. If the guy came out of nowhere, he arrived at Corinthians, he won millions and thanks, the door is open. who sends a letter and a businessman to speak, never comes back “, detonated the former goalkeeper.

Fagner, who participated at a distance from the conversation, gave his point of view. “I even commented to my wife yesterday, football was always Wednesday and Sunday. I will not go against or in favor of anyone, but there is no way to change something that has been like this my whole life. We players, the vast majority, we are privileged. This type of action is not suitable. A player who is at the base and wants to get to the professional knows that he will play the night, that he will travel and stay for a week, stay focused on Saturday night. You cannot be an athlete high performance and want to have every Friday and Saturday night free “, said the full-back.

According to Duílio, the clubs are really exposed to this type of collection. “Legally, we have to comply with the CLT laws. There would have to be a change in the law. Football is Wednesday and Sunday, that’s when the fan has to enjoy it,” he said.

Sports Gazette

