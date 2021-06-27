Ronaldo Cisneros will be able to continue playing despite a heart problem

MEXICO CITY.

To meet an unfavorable result in Ronaldo Cisneros’ medical examinations on the heart, more studies have been done and Chivas del Guadalajara affirmed that the forward will be able to continue his career soccer.

During the rigorous tests prior to the start of the preseason, the player registered some warning signs in the stress test; immediately, the club’s Sports Sciences area took the proper precautions and actions, as it does with any of its players and more in special cases like this one, and coordinated a deep medical scrutiny to rule out any issue of greater care, “he explained Chivas in the medical report of Ronaldo Cisneros.

The native of Torreón, he had to undergo further studies in Mexico City and Spain to be able to ensure that he was in a position to continue his professional career. To finish by giving the final go-ahead with Dr. Matthew Martínez, specialist in NFL, NHL and more American sports.

The Cisneros’s situation has improved and since last Friday he joined his first training session with Chivas ahead of the 2021 Opening.

The situation of Ronaldo Cisneros was known to the MX League throughout the aforementioned process. In fact, through various tools of the Technological Innovation Center, Liga MX itself will continue to monitor the player’s performance, “the statement closed.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.