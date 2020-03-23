Ronaldinho’s modest 40th birthday party

Ronaldinho remains in jail in Paraguay for entering the country with false passports with his brother Roberto. The former world soccer star celebrated his 40th birthday in prison with a modest celebration that included a barbecue and a birthday cake, but that did not resemble one of his opulent parties of the past.

The Brazilian has been in prison for almost a month after being detained in Asunción. The Police do not allow him to leave, despite his multiple requests, due to the risk of flight that Ronaldinho’s departure entails. The player has already fled from Brazil without a passport.

While he has been confined, the carioca has participated in a prison tournament that ended with a team victory who signed him completing a unique record in the world of soccer with a World Cup, a Champions League and a Liberators.