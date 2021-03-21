Ronaldinho’s environment, concerned about the Brazilian’s alcohol abuse

Ronaldinho Gacho He hasn’t been in his prime for too long. His arrest in Paraguay set off alarms about her current life and death of his mother Dona Miguelina, last February, he would have deepened his personal crisis. According to the newspaper Extra, which quotes close friends of the former footballer, his inner circle is very concerned about his excesses in recent dates. Especially with the intake of alcohol.

“Every day is a party. Ronaldo starts drinking in the morning, vodka, whiskey, gin, and just stop drinking the next morning. It is not something from now, but we noticed that it became more intense after the death of his mother“those friends say to the Brazilian newspaper.

Despite his mother’s illness, who was infected with coronavirus, nothing has changed, say his relatives. “He threw a New Years Eve party and everything, several of Ro’s friends went there because he feels very lonely in that immense place where he lives. He does barbecue, he dances, it always happens … “, count. Since he was released from prison in Paraguay, for using fake passports To enter the country, he lives in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul, where he would feel alone according to these sources.

“He lives in a fortress with everything he needs. Ronaldo has a huge heart and strives to be generous to his friends. But they are not all true friends and I see that a lot of damage is being done “Laments another friend. Jessica Castro, Extra points out, is one of those people who are always with him and sometimes uploads photos to his networks where you can see abundance of barbecues and Japanese food nights that the girl calls “gastronomic orga”.

A life and a routine that worries his friends, especially those from his time as a footballer, who fear that Ronaldinho will definitely spoil between parties, drinking and bad company.