Ronaldinho presumes that he has already been vaccinated against Covid-19

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 all over the world goes from strength to strength, and in Brazil It is not the exception, now it was the turn of the former FC Barcelona player, Ronaldinho, who presumed that he had already been immunized against the disease in one of the most affected countries.

“Faith, joy, gratitude and great hope for a better future for all,” Dinho shared on his Twitter account.

In the publication it is observed Ronaldinho at a clinic where he has been vaccinated, however, the dose he received is not specified.

In the South American country, the vaccination campaign is progressing little by little, it began four months ago and they have had problems importing manufacturing supplies, although the pandemic charges around 2,000 people per day.

Only 16 percent of the Brazilian population has been vaccinated, about 35 million people with the first dose and 17 million with the second, which turn out to be low figures when compared to the 435 thousand deaths during the pandemic.

