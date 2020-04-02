Ronaldinho Gaúcho continues to spend his days in jail in Paraguay and continues to take advantage of sports in prison. The last, a soccer game against two other prisoners who ended up losing the ex of Barcelona.

According to the Paraguayan ABC newspaper, Ronaldinho played a soccer game in the prison where he is being held in Paraguay. The former Brazilian footballer He was defeated in front of two fellow inmates, two former police officers convicted of murder and robbery.

Ronaldinho and his partner succumbed to the other two prisoners weeks after winning a soccer tournament in which Ronaldinho shone with several goals and assists. The former Barcelona, ​​PSG or Milan player has been in prison for practically a month after entering Paraguay, along with his brother, with a false passport.