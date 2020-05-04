ASUNCION, Paraguay – The

former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, known as Ronaldinho, and his

brother, Roberto, they entered this Tuesday night in a hotel in Asunción

where they will carry out house arrest, after leaving the police headquarters where they passed

one month in preventive prison for entering the country with Paraguayan passports

false.

The house arrest was resolved

a few hours earlier by a guarantees judge at a review hearing for

measures and after depositing in the state National Development Bank the sum

$ 1.6 million as bail for the two brothers.

Two police patrolmen

they led Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Roberto, in turn the person in charge of their

business, to the Hotel Palmaroga, on the popular four-star Palma street and

media and owned by the Spanish group Barcelona,

There they waited for the old

Barcelona player a group of journalists, the only presence in the place

due to the restrictions on the movement of people that governs in Paraguay as

prevention to COVID-14.

Already inside, the two

brothers cleaned their hands and followed the established protocol

due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Minutes before they had left

the Specialized Association, about seven blocks from the hotel and dependence on the

National Police that also works as a prison.

The former player and his brother

They have a room each in that hotel, where they will be subjected to a

police custody and with the prohibition to leave Paraguay.

The maximum time of

preventive prevention in Paraguay is six months, although it is not ruled out that

the case of some other favorable turn for the two brothers.

This after the judge of

guarantees, Gustavo Amarilla, will grant them the alternative measure of arrest

domiciliary, which the Prosecutor’s Office did not oppose either.

In fact, after the hearing in

the Palace of Justice, Amarilla explained its resolution because the

situation of the two defendants has changed “based on the

Proceedings of the Public Ministry “and depending on the expertise

made to the phones of the two brothers.

The judge also referred to the

position of the Public Ministry, in the sense that it did not find “facts

punishable for expanding against them in the use of those public documents of

false content. “

Amarilla himself had

rejected the second week of March the request of the lawyers to agree

to ambulatory freedom or to house arrest of the two brothers in

a mansion valued at $ 800,000, which was also presented as bail.

Yellow justified his refusal

then due to a danger of flight and the political dimensions of the case, which

it splashes to the Migration Directorate and the Identification Department,

that issues passports and identity cards.

The two brothers fulfilled this

Monday a month of preventive detention after being charged for entering with

fake Paraguayan passports at Asunción’s international airport on

last March 4.

That process was carried out

by airport officials, as the brothers awaited the process in

a VIP room.

They had arrived to inaugurate a

casino, present an autobiographical book and then support an image with a

foundation that organized a social assistance program for Paraguayan children.

The foundation was chaired

by the Paraguayan businesswoman Dalia López, who received the former soccer player in the

airport and is missing and under arrest warrant

international.

Businesswoman lawyers

They assured that it processed Paraguayan passports for the two brothers to

through a private agency and which is not responsible for these resulting

false.

Ronaldinho’s defense held

that these documents were a gift to which the two did not give much importance

brothers, who were interested in establishing businesses in Paraguay

The imputation that weighs on the two brothers is

use of false content public documents, with an expectation of penalty of

up to five years in prison.

