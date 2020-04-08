Ronaldinho has managed to get out of the Asunción prison (Paraguay) after more than a month in prison. The Brazilian entered prison after entering the country with false passports with his brother Roberto and he has been released under house arrest in a hotel in the Paraguayan capital after pay $ 1.6 million bail.

The former star of Barcelona, ​​Milan and PSG, among others, He has spent a busy month behind bars after celebrating his 40th birthday there or participate in a futsal tournament. Finally, Ronaldinho will be released from prison to await the trial for documentary forgery in a hotel.

This is one of the troubles in which Ronaldinho has been involved in recent years after being persecuted by the Brazilian justice system and having his bank accounts seized. The striker was currently the ambassador of tourism for his country and also for Barcelona, ​​although those functions have remained in the air for the moment.