Ronaldinho already has his right foot print in gold

07/12/2021 at 12:52 CEST

The passionate of Ronaldinho and from their golden age with the Football Club Barcelona shirt, they will have access to an unrepeatable object desired by any madman of relics.

As SPORT has learned, the Brazilian has prepared an exclusive collection with the imprint of his right foot. With which he raised so many times to the spectators of the Camp Nou. A very special footprint because it is bathed in gold.

The FC Barcelona legend is the first athlete to be on the list of stars to join Stellars, a project that honors those stars who have left a legacy behind.

A collector’s item with the player’s own footprint, his signature and a serial number that makes each replica unique. Each fingerprint, with an 18 karat gold flash, is certified with Blockchain technology, the same one that has made Bitcoin grow. Along with the physical piece, its buyer receives a membership card and a digital NFT certificate that makes it a pioneering project in this field, since it is the first NFT with physical support. It is a limited collection of 10,000 units.

Thus Ronaldinho go back to football. To a different football, which will last and will be part of the memories forever. The FC Barcelona legend is the first athlete to be part of the star list. His election responds to the magic and smile that he has always transmitted in addition to his human values, which was evident when he was appointed UN ambassador in 2006 and a faithful defender of human rights. As the Brazilian himself says: “Soccer has allowed me to have a wonderful life and I would like to convey to the youth and children of the world what sport can do to help them achieve their dreams.”

The gaucho is a player capable of transmitting the wonders of a sport with his dances on the field.

Ronaldinho is the first of future stars in the world of football who will join this Stellars project that seeks to create a market for collecting and investment to shape the solidarity dream of turning football into an engine of social change and a great speaker for your values. The units are available on their website.

So much with Ronaldinho As with the rest of the players, he seeks to leave a legacy that has influenced his game, his values ​​and has transcended millions of people.