Ronald Torreyes lived a great day in the triumph of the Philadelphia Phillies (Video) -Big Leagues

The Venezuelan player Ronald torreyes lived a brilliant day with the Phillies Philadelphia against the San Francisco Giants in the MLB.

On Saturday, in effect, the Phillies and Giants were measured in the city of San Francisco, where one of the great figures of the day was the Venezuelan Ronald Torreyes.

In the top of the fourth inning with Game 6-6, the Creole made a spectacular defensive play by diving headfirst into Quakers shortstop.

On offense he was 4-2 with three RBIs, including a massive home run in the top of the sixth inning that broke a tie to give his team the lead they did not lose.

And then on the defensive. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LoHj38oaJW – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 20, 2021

In short, the Phillies They took the victory with a score of 13-6, where the Venezuelan shortstop continues to do his thing and both with the bat and with the glove, so we hope that he will continue to do the work with the Quakers who desperately seek triumphs to access the playoffs.