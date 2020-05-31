Ronald N. Giere in an undated image.

Ronald N. Giere (1938-2020) has been one of the referents of the philosophy of science of our time. He was for years in the Department of History and Philosophy of Science at Indiana University (Bloomington) and later at the University of Minnesota. He was one of the most important promoters of the cognitive approach to the philosophy of science with his seminal work Explaining Science: A Cognitive Approach, in which he advocated the naturalization of epistemology, in the sense that philosophy cannot ignore of the results of the empirical sciences and, especially, of the cognitive sciences that have experienced an indisputable advance from the last decades of the 20th century to the present day.

Another of Giere’s orientations was to mediate in the debate about realism vs. instrumentalism of the scientific theories that he called “Scientific Perspectivism”. The basic idea is that the theories provide us with different facets of reality about knowledge of the world, unlike the instrumentalism that considers theories as simple instruments to approach reality. The analogy that he chooses is the maps, since each one gives us a part of what he is trying to represent, which can be an economic, physical or demographic representation, without being an exact and complete copy of reality.

One of Giere’s newest elements is his vision of the relationship between the theoretical model and the real system, which ties in with the Theory of Mental Models developed by Johnson Laird in 1983. It is a sample of his philosophical naturalism. Scientists mentally devise a model of the world that they then test with theoretical hypotheses. In the classical scheme of logical empiricism, a theory is true or false depending on whether all its statements are true or if any are false. The relationship between a theoretical model and the real system is similar, that is, it admits degrees. This conception allows us to represent scientific knowledge in fields whose objects of study are very complex and would not fit into the true vs. false. In fact, currently in most sciences models are presented, be they biological, computational, social, educational, etc. Giere’s proposal allows addressing this type of scientific field and calibrating the degree of empirical basis that they possess based on the contrasted hypotheses.

Giere had a very good acceptance among the community of philosophy of science in Spain. It has been a reference not only for philosophers but for other fields such as science teaching. In fact his Understanding Scientific Reasoning manual has been used in philosophy of science classes, a sign of his concern with teaching.

Finally, I cannot stop remembering my time during the years 1983 to 1985 at Indiana University, where I had the privilege of attending their courses and assimilating their wisdom with them. Ronald Giere was a teacher to his students, always ready to help and facilitate training for our academic future.

Anna Estany is Emeritus Professor of Philosophy of Science