Theoretically Ronald Koeman was to leave the hospital in Amsterdam yesterday (Tuesday) after being admitted on Sunday. The Netherlands coach will remain in the medical center until Thursday, when you will be discharged. The former Barcelona player is in his room accompanied by his wife and some of his relatives.

05/06/2020 at 11:59

CEST

Antonio Tuachi

Thursday should be your last day in the hospital, you must first pass a stress test on an exercise bike so doctors can assess how your heart capacity has evolved after the operation.

Wembley’s hero underwent catheterization without anesthesia to clear two arteries. He was riding his bike through the streets of Amsterdam with his wife when he started to feel bad and he felt a severe pain in his chest.

The Dutchman has received many expressions of support from his followers, also Futbol Club Barcelona sent him encouragement through his social networks.

From FC Barcelona, ​​we wish a quick and complete recovery for @RonaldKoeman, legend of Barça. Much encouragement! pic.twitter.com/7sDAlRPd6W – FC Barcelona (from ) (@FCBarcelona_es) May 3, 2020

