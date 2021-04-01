Ronald G. Wayne, the third and little visionary founder of Apple, the company that turns 45

He was an engineer that Steve Jobs met at the video game company Atari

He owned 10% of Apple but sold his shares two weeks after the company saw the light

Few associate him with Apple, but without their support the famous and millionaire company may not have existed today, because Ronald G. Wayne (Cleveland, May 17, 1934) was the engineer Steve Jobs asked for advice and financial help to get your company to market.

Apple was born on April 1 in 1976 in Jobs’s legendary garage, and these days it is celebrating its 45th anniversary in full success.

Nothing to do with its origins. So I needed support. Jobs knew Ronald Wayne, an engineer 20 years his senior, and after becoming friends at the Atari video game company where they both worked, embarked on the project. So it became in the third founding partner of Apple, the friend who supported the visionary Steve Jobs and the engineer and creator of the first computer, Steve Woznia.

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, in the garage of Jobs.niusdiario.es

Wayne was the one who drew the company’s first logo and who wrote the first user manuals, but unlike Jobs, he I had no confidence in the company.

12 days after launching Apple sold 10% of its shares. They gave him some 800 dollars, quite a miscalculation, a few months later the company already had a turnover of $ 174,000.

“If I had known I would make 300 people millionaires in just four years, I would have stayed those four yearss, “he explained in the Facebook presentation of his book Insolence of Office. But he didn’t know it then, unlike Jobs, he wasn’t a visionary.

What he left at Apple

Despite being fundamental in the birth of the company, his legacy was soon lost. The logo he had designed, which showed the physicist Isaac Neewton sitting under an apple tree did not convince Jobs.

The first logo with which Apple was released on the market.

It seemed too intellectual and away from the image I wanted to sell. So he commissioned the designer Rob Janoff to modify it. And he was right. The bitten apple that represents Apple is one of the most recognized icons in the world.

The intellectual logo that Jobs did not like

On the first logo created by Ronald G. Wayne reference was made to Isaac Newton, author of the theory of gravity. In the drawing he is sitting under an apple tree and an apple is hanging over his head. On the outer edge of the image the phrase read: “Newton: A mind always traveling the strange seas of thinking. Alone”. And most strikingly, the logo reads the name that the company then bore, Apple Computer Co. The history and desire of Jobs changed the design and business strategy. Besides disappearing Newton, the company name disappeared. Jobs is also said to be disappointed erased Wayne from her memory.

What happened to the third Apple founder

After selling his shares Ronald went back to work at Atari, one of the leading companies of the moment. Later he was the owner of a stamp shop in addition to patenting several inventions of different kinds.

In 2008 he surprised when he reappeared in the documentary Welcome to Macintosh directed by Robert Baca and Josh Rizzo

He has published a couple of books, including his memoirs recounting the origin of Jobs’s company: Adventures of an Apple Founder published in 2011.

In the early 90’s it is known that he sold the original Apple company agreement signed by Jobs and Wozniak for $ 500. He was wrong here either, that document was later sold at auction for $ 1.6 million.

He currently lives in retirement in the small town of Pahrump, Nevada, and has a website where he sells reproductions of the original logo discarded by Jobs.