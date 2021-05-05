Ronald Coin Jr very close to beating Aaron judge.

Ronald Acuña Jr very close to overcoming a very difficult mark that only three players in the history of this sport could achieve.

And if you’re trying to hit 100 home runs in the fewest games possible, and specifically hit 100 home runs in fewer than 371 games played in the major leagues.

A feat that only three players have accomplished.

Ryan Howard in 325 games. Gary Sánchez in 355 games. Aaron judge in 371 games.

The Venezuelan has played 340 games in his career as a Major League, with a total of 91 full-round hits.

He has a great chance of dethroning Aaron Judge from third place and thereby being among the most powerful in history at that particular record.