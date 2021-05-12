RONALD ACUÑA JR WITH HIS HR 11 OF THE CAMPAIGN (VIDEO)

The Venezuelan hits his 11th homer this season.

The Venezuelan player continues on his way and I mean in the hitting path, keeping his high batting percentage and staying among the leaders of the league.

In today’s game the star player of the Atlanta Braves, retains a batting percentage for AVG .317 with 11 home runs.

It is still the spark plug of this team.

He is the leader in all the Major Leagues in home runs, definitely the native of La Guaira comes with everything this season.

This player has an infinity of tools, that make it a Superstar every time he enters the field of play.

It has a great possibility to reach the great goal for a Major League player, and that is to achieve in the same season Forty home runs and Forty stolen bases.

Just 32 games played more the game of today, you already have 6 stolen bases with their respective 11 homers.

The only thing that would have to work a little more is stolen bases, but we know and we know the capacity that this player has, and that would not be a problem.