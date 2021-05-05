Ronald Acuña Jr with his 10th homer of the season (video).

The Venezuelan player continues with his torrid rhythm of hits in 2021 showing that he is going for more than just the home run lead, this boy wants to be the most important player in the league.

Both offensively and also wants to be the best in the league on the defensive.

Has all the tools necessary to play this sport in a impeccable.

This boy is a phenomenon that every day surprises us more.

With this home run it already adds 91 in 340 games.

It would be a great feat for the native of the savannah, to reach 100 full-lap tablazos before reaching 370 games played for the Atlanta braves’ All-Star Big League.