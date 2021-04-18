Ronald Acuña Jr. with a bumpy afternoon against the Cubs

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., did not have the happiest afternoon at Big leagues – MLB, since added to the fact that his team lost to Chicago Cubs, the outfielder had a rough day at Wrigley Field.

Yes OK Ronald Acuña Jr. continued his hitting streak and went 4-2 in a 13-4 loss of the Braves before the Cubs, the Venezuelan had an afternoon full of stumbling Big leagues and that the great Anthony Rizzo was involved in them.

The first was at the dawn of the game, Acuna Jr. was on first base after a hit and to his bad luck, the pitcher of the Cubs, Trevor Williams surprised him in the initial to take “El Abusador” out in the initial, despite the fact that the referees saw the repetition of MLB.

Later, it was in defense the next stumble of Acuna Jr. with the Braves this afternoon, since after a hit by Rizzo, the ball hit the wall, the Venezuelan outfielder tripped falling and this allowed the player of the Cubs claim his first triple of the 2021 season of MLB.

Although, it was not an error according to the official annotation, that blunder of Ronald Acuña Jr. caused the Braves had a man at third base and the Cubs start to have a productive afternoon on offense in their sixth win of the MLB 2021.

None of this takes away the great moment of the Venezuelan in this season of MLB with the Braves from Atlanta, having more than five games in a row connecting with hit and thanks to that he leads multiple departments in the 2021 harvest.

Anyone has a bad afternoon and for this reason, we are not going to question the great talent and moment that he is living Ronald Acuña Jr. on the MLB.