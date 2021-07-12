Ronald Acuña Jr. will miss the season due to cruciate ligament tear



Acuña had 24 home runs and .284 AVG this season.

Photo: Eric Espada / .

The figure of the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr., will not be able to continue playing the 2021 season of the Major Leagues because suffered a complete tear of the cruciate ligament previous right.

The diagnosis was communicated by the Braves after performing the corresponding MRI. The Venezuelan will need to undergo surgery that will take, as an average recovery time, between six to eight months.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. pic.twitter.com/mXrjIBAs6V – Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021

Acuña was injured in the game between Braves and Miami cWhen he fell awkwardly while trying to catch the ball. At the end of the game, Atlanta won 5 runs over 4 vs. the Miami Marlins this Saturday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. exits the game after injuring his knee going for an outfield catch. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/9HNIKaK11t – Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021

This Sunday, the Venezuelan player was observed arriving on crutches to observe the game of his teammates.