Miguel Cabrera hit the 100 home run mark in the Big leagues in 530 games disputed, while Ronald Acuña Jr. add 99 home runs in 367 commitments in the Big leagues.

While it is true that they were different times when Miguel Cabrera reached the mark of 100 career homers in the big top, we must highlight the talent of Acuna Jr. with the Atlanta Braves since his debut in 2017.

A report from Play Baseball unveiled the brand between Cabrera and “El Abusador”, who yesterday achieved the figure of 99 home runs for life in the MLB and the next one will be his 100th.

With 367 games in his carrer, Miguel Cabrera, the top home runner in Venezuela, had 72 hits. No player in the country had shown such a good rhythm until he appeared Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first 367 games of his career, he already adds 99 home runs. In fact, their pace is so good, that Mark McGwire and Joe DiMaggio had 94 homers in their first 367 games in MLB.

With information from Baseball Play.

