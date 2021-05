Ronald Acuña Jr VS Mike Trout Who is better?

In the different situations of the game the ability of the player to get out of them in a favorable way is tested.

In this article we will give you some important data that denotes the star player superiority of the Atlanta Braves over the player and team star Angelino Mike Trout.

✅ RONALD ACUÑA JR 🆚️ MIKE TROUT ⭕

📺 STRIKE ZONE 2021

📊% SWINGS OUT OF THE ZONE

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 16.2% ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 18.3%

📊% FAILED SWINGS IN THE ZONE

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 14.4% ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 14.6%

📊% FAILED SWINGS OUT OF THE ZONE

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 35.1% ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 50.0%

📊% CONTACT IN THE AREA

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 85.6% ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 85.4%

📊% CONTACT OUTSIDE THE ZONE

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 64.9% ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 50.0%

📊 AVERAGE

1️⃣ MIKE TROUT .413 ⭕

2️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR .333

📊 EXPECTED AVERAGE

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR .363 ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT .354

📊 HOME RUNS

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 9 ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 7

📊 WOBA

1️⃣ MIKE TROUT .531 ⭕

2️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR .469

📊 SLUGGING

1️⃣ MIKE TROUT .775 ✅

2️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR .708

📊 OBP

1️⃣ MIKE TROUT .495 ⭕

2️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR .426

📊 ISO

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR .375 ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT .363

📊% BASES X BALLS

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 13.8% ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 12.9%

📊% PUNCHES

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 13.8% ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 25.8%

📊% OUTPUT SPEED

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA 95.3 mph ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 93.8 mph

📊% BARRELS

1️⃣ MIKE TROUT 19.6% ⭕

2️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 18.3%

📊% HARD HITS

1️⃣ MIKE TROUT 58.9% ⭕

2️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 58.5%

📊% FLY

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 30.5% ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 26.8%

📊% LINE

1️⃣ RONALD ACUÑA JR 29.3% ✅

2️⃣ MIKE TROUT 25.0%

Written by: RAMI DESDE CAMAGÜEY.