Ronald Acuña Jr. took out with an excellent play to Pete Alonso

Ronald Acuña Jr. never ceases to amaze and took out out to Pete alonso to complete it move on the Big leagues – MLB.

What of Acuna Jr. it is something that never ceases to amaze. Every day he does something that gives the media something to talk about. Well be a move, home run or a race at record speed for him in the Big leagues.

In the second game of the doubleheader against the New York Mets, the New Yorkers’ first baseman Pete alonso dared to want to grab one more base, but a certain Ronald Acuña Jr. with his bracelet to put it on out at third base of the MLB.

Here the video:

Keep running at Ronald Acuña Jr. 👀 SHOT at third base! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/KvRB53wKSa – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 22, 2021

From now on, the runners who try to run the abuser will have to think twice before starting their career for an additional base when the hit goes to the position of the Creole outfielder, who yesterday added his 100th home run of por life in the MLB.

Pete alonso is going to stay dreaming about him out on the move from Ronald Acuña Jr. and he knows very well that he will not be able to run any more for at least the remainder of the year.