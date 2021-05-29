Ronald Acuña Jr. the most complete numerically since 2019

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., in his short career continues to be a benchmark in Major League Baseball – MLB, so much so that since the 2019 season it boasts one unique numbers in the best baseball in the world.

According to a report by Jim Passon, Ronald Acuña Jr. since the 2019 season (his second with the Braves), to date he has numbers that no other player in the world Big leagues it presumes and that there are quite a few horses.

The Venezuelan player of the Braves He is the only player who since 2019 in the MLB He has 50 home runs or more and 50 stolen bases or more, extremely attractive numbers that not even players like Mike Trout and Mookie Betts have.

From that year to the present (2021), Acuna Jr. has 70 homers and 51 steals with the Braves in the MLB, enough numbers that make him have this curious record in the ball of the MLB.

Here is the report:

Players with 50+ HR & 50+ SB since 2019: Ronald Acuña Jr. (70 HR & 51 SB) – End List – – Jim Passon (@PassonJim) May 28, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. Since he debuted in 2018 he has caused a sensation, having not only really incredible numbers, but at 23 years old he has Silver Bats and participation in All-Star Games, as well as action in the most attractive part of the city. MLB, the Playoffs.

The offensive figures of the Venezuelan of the Braves so far in the Big leagues They are 388 hits, 96 homers, 226 steals and an average of .280, seeking to achieve something little seen in this sport: 40-40.