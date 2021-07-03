Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke of the ball from his countryman Pablo López; Braves manager is angry

And as if that were not enough, Pablo López lost the game by making a single pitch and then being sent off, he is one of the few pitchers in the history of the MLB who has lost a juice just by making a pitch.

After the match, Ronald Acuna Jr. He said that in his three years in the MLB It’s nothing new for the Miami Marlins to try to hurt him with their pitchers, so nothing surprises him.

“It is nothing new. It really didn’t take me by surprise or anything like that. “Also, he talked about whether it was intentional or not:” I don’t know, to be honest. Just because of the number of times it happened. But whether it was or not, I don’t care. My main and only objective was for the team to win, whenever I see it out there, we always greet each other, we always catch up, we give each other a hug. He is also Venezuelan, so… We always exchange courtesies. I think he’s a good guy. ”” Said Ronald Acuña Jr.

In addition, Braves manager Brian Stiker stood up for his star player:

“I’m a bit upset because it’s the first time he’s been hit with the first pitch of the game … I’ve seen it too much.