Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke after his comparison with Miguel Cabrera and Rickey Henderson

Ronald Acuña Jr. won the April Best Player Award. Their numbers make analysts do the comparison with Miguel Cabrera and even Rickey henderson in the Big leagues.

In an interview for MLB, Acuna Jr. affirmed that he tries to imitate the Creole of the Detroit Tigers in his way of batting, since he has a lot of ease when it comes to standing on the home plate of the big tent.

In its fourth season of the Big leagues, Acuna Jr. not only do they comparison with Miguel Cabrera, who is one of his inspirations, but also with legends such as Rickey Henderson.

“It means a lot to me that they compare me to a superstar like that, it helps me to keep working hard, getting stronger every day and going out onto the pitch with the same enthusiasm,” he said. Acuna Jr. about his comparison with Henderson on the MLB.

In the month of April, the man born in “La Sabana, Venezuela” registered an average of .341, 18 RBIs and eight homers with the Atlanta Braves in the Big leagues. These figures made him be chosen the Player of the Month.

“It’s a pride for me. He’s my idol since I was a child and now that I’m in the MLB what remains. I always try to give the best of me as he gives it, “he said. Acuna Jr. After his comparison about Miggy.