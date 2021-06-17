Ronald Acuña Jr. spoiled the game with a bad base run and his manager got angry

The Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr. spoiled a game with a lousy base run against the Boston Red Sox in the MLB.

Through the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves play, Ronald Acuna Jr. went to bat with the score 10-7, two outs and a runner in the initial.

Acuna Jr. hit an RBI double that boosted the first runner, however, knowing that the double hit could not pass, he continued to run to third where he was shot.

Freddie Freeman was the one who was behind, the same one who with a home run could tie the game if Ronald Acuna Jr he stayed on board, and there was one more chance for Ozzie Albies in case the Venezuelan had stayed in second.

After the game, manager Brian Snitker was upset enough with the decision his star player made, a problem not new to Ronald Acuna Jr on the MLB.

“You can’t do stupid things like that and hope to win games. We have the tying race at the plate and the MVP and they throw you 10 feet. You can’t do this base run and hope to win. ” “The boys have to compartmentalize and do their own work. That’s all. You have to do your job ”.

Here the video;

In addition, the same 108 million player spoke to the press and admitted his mistake in the base run.