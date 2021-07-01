Ronald Acuña Jr. shines on offense and also with the glove against the Mets

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuna Jr., not only shines on offense in the season 2021 from Big leagues (MLB), this Wednesday against the New York Mets also dazzled with a play on defense.

In the third inning, after his home run, Ronald Acuña Jr. saved the Braves with tremendous play in the outfield, having an extremely positive day in both facets against the Mets this season 2021 of the Big leagues.

On this occasion, the Venezuelan of the Braves embittered a Kevin Pillar hit that could easily have an extra base, but no, the outfielder took out his speed skills and starred in a fair play this Wednesday in the MLB.

Here is the play:

Ronald Acuna Jr robbing Kevin Pillar of a hit. pic.twitter.com/TgyS4uJxBj – Justin Groc (@jgroc) July 1, 2021

Like sunday, Acuna Jr. home runs and stars in a play in the outfield Braves, without a doubt with these actions he could be entering into discussions to fight for his first Golden Glove in the MLB.

The season 2021 from Ronald Acuna she’s being really positive and performing on both sides of the game, no doubt that her participation and millions of votes for the All-Star Game of Big leagues They are no coincidence, on the ground it has been demonstrated with actions like this.

After this play, Acuna Jr. has fielding percentage in the MLB 2021 of .991 and just one error playing right field for the Braves.