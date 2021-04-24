Ronald Acuña Jr. sent a message of solidarity to Venezuela: “The children will always count on my support

Venezuela is going through difficult times in various social aspects and the player Ronald Acuna Jr. He affirmed that the children of that country are not going to be helpless. He will help them in any way he can and sent a few words especially to the young players.

Just as he worked hard to get to the Major Leagues, he motivated his fellow Venezuelans who aspire to sign with an organization in the United States. He invited them to dream and not give up to achieve their goals.

“The situation in Venezuela is difficult, but the children will always count on my support,” said Ronald Acuña Jr. in an interview with James Story, the US ambassador to Venezuela.

“Work from Monday to Monday because baseball is not just on the weekends. It is not for life, but if you want to play baseball you have to put dedication, love and respect to it. Enthusiasm and discipline for the game, “added the Atlanta Braves big league.

He aspires to play in Venezuela for the first time

Right now Acuña Jr. leads the MLB in batting average (.406), home runs (7) and runs scored (21) and returned to the field this Friday after suffering an injury.

He is happy to see fans again in the Big Show stadiums, unlike in 2020 when the chairs were totally alone.

“Let’s hope that between now and September-October and everything is normalized and all those players can go to Venezuela, and I too, who have never played in my country,” said Acuña Jr. about what could be his debut in the Venezuelan League of Professional Baseball.

He belongs to the La Guaira Sharks, a team from his native region.