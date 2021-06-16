Ronald Acuña Jr. scored in the run from second with a hit in the infield

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr., does not stop surprising in the Major League Baseball – MLB And this Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, he again showed his speed with tremendous run after hit in the box.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. was at second base and again made it clear that he is the fastest player the Braves in the Big leagues, scoring a run from the infield to put the Red Sox defense down.

Austin Riley hit a very complicated bruise to third base, which Rafael Devers could not take and having free ground, Acuna Jr. took the opportunity to start their engines and score from second base a run for the cause of the Braves, showing again that speed is one of its virtues in the MLB.

Here the video:

Ronald Acuña Jr. is fast. pic.twitter.com/LYzrRToDI5 – Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 16, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. scores from second on infield hit. pic.twitter.com/LlKTC3qsMo – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 16, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. this 2021 is demonstrating in the MLB that he is one of the most complete players and with this impressive career, he makes it clear that he cannot doubt for a second because he is one step ahead and thanks to that, he is decisive in the Braves.

In addition, the impressiveness of this career score by the Venezuelan of the Braves is that he arrived at home-play smiling and standing, showing a lot of mischief in this action against the Red Sox.

However and despite the spectacular, that run almost flying from Acuna the grassroots didn’t do much good for the Braves, as they fell at home 10-8 to Boston on Tuesday’s matchday at the Big leagues.