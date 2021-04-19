Ronald Acuña Jr. retires injured from Wrigley Field

The gardener of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr. was withdrawn from this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs in the 2021 season of the Major League Baseball – MLB, this due to an apparent injury suffered by the Venezuelan running the bases.

Ronald Acuña Jr. goes out with a injury after diving into the first pickoff attempt in the fourth inning and while scoring in the run for the Braves, later he was replaced by Johan Camargo in this game of the Sunday day of the Big leagues.

Later, the Venezuelan Acuna Jr. In conversation with shortstop Javy Báez, he pointed to his abdomen, seeming to be the area of ​​the injury suffered by the Venezuelan in this game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field for the MLB 2021.

Indeed, Braves from Atlanta, reported that Ronald Acuña Jr. was withdrawn from this game due to ailments in the lower abdominal muscles, that being the injury that makes all the fans of this team and baseball lovers of the MLB.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. left tonight’s game due to pain in his lower abdominal muscles. – Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 19, 2021

Let’s wait and this injury not be serious, this so that Acuna Jr. may be available to Braves since he has been the offensive spark plug of his team so far in the 2021 Major League season.

Here the video:

Ronald Acuña Jr. exited tonight’s Braves game before the bottom of the 4th inning It appears he hurt his hand as the Cubs were repeatedly trying to pick him off at first base pic.twitter.com/VzYbUNg0zY – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 19, 2021

Acuna Jr. in the present season 2021 from Big leagues he’s hitting .419 with 26 hits and seven home runs.