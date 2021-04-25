Ronald Acuña Jr. receives a very hard hit in the hand

The Venezuelan of the Braves from Atlanta, Ronald Acuna Jr., received this Sunday his first pitch of the 2021 season from the Major League Baseball – MLB.

Through the game Braves vs D-Backs and in almost a month of season, Ronald Acuña Jr. received the first pitch in the nascent harvest of the Big leagues, the same that have haunted him since his debut in the best baseball in the world.

Many thought that because of José Ureña’s departure to the Detroit Tigers, Ronald Acuña Jr. I was not going to get hit anymore in the MLB, but no, in his first turn this Sunday the first bat of the Braves received the first pitch of 2021 courtesy of Zac Gallen of the D-Backs.

Here the video:

Ronald Acuña Jr. just got hit on the hand or wrist with a 94-mph fastball. pic.twitter.com/syEeAB4TDw – Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 25, 2021

On a 2-2 count, Gallen went back to the plate but to the bad luck of Acuna Jr., the launch ended in a hard hit in his left hand, which was a straight at 94.3 miles per hour that left the Venezuelan of Los Braves on the MLB.

Ronald Acuña Jr. stays in the game after a scary HBP moment. pic.twitter.com/krxTU6C9nC – Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 25, 2021

While the manager of the Braves and the trainers went to check on Acuna After being hit, the pain seemed to be momentary and the Venezuelan walked normally to first base after receiving the first pitch of the 2021 harvest of the Big leagues.