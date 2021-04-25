Ronald Acuña Jr. reacted to the perreo of Fernando Tatís Jr.

The Venezuelan of the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr. reacted to perreo What did Fernando Tatis Jr. the controversial Trevor Bauer in full MLB.

Trevor Bauer uses to close one eye from time to time and ends up striking out some batters, being one of the most lethal perreos a pitcher has done in the history of the game. MLB. In the last game of last series Bauer perreo to Fernando Tatis Jr. with a tremendous punch.

While in the penultimate game of the series between the Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs off Trevor Bauer’s shipments, as he was crossing first base he turned to the dugout and covered his right eye with his right hand.

When the MLB He uploaded this video on his official page, Ronald Acuna Jr. reacted with the following words, as did Marcell Ozuna, who said that Trevor Bauer already deserved that.

Here the words:

“With one eye” Ronald Acuna Jr.

“I liked that minor, good perreo he deserved it uffff”

The rivalry between Ronald Acuna Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. It only exists for fans, both players of different nationalities and teams, support each other all the time.