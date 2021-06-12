Ronald Acuña Jr. reached 300 scored in 109 fewer games than Miguel Cabrera

The Venezuelan of the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr., this Friday reached a round number in runs scored in the Big leagues (MLB), achieving it in fewer games than when Miguel Cabrera he got it.

This Friday through the game Braves Vs. Marlins, Ronald Acuña Jr. reached 300 runs scored in the Big leagues in his game # 370, doing it in less time than when Miguel Cabrera He did it at the time.

According to Guillermo Liñares, Miguel Cabrera reached 300 scored for life in the MLB in his encounter # 479, so Acuna Jr. He did it in 109 games less than the one who is classified as the best Venezuelan player in the last half.

Here is the report:

Miguel Cabrera needed 479 games to reach 300 runs scored in MLB Cabrera leads that line among Venezuelans with 1472 Ronald Acuña Jr reaches that amount of 300 scored in his 370 game in the Major Leagues 🇻🇪 – Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) June 11, 2021

Furthermore, this record in which Acuna beats Cabrera, It does not seem to be the only one they will have in the majors, and by the time the Braves outfielder reaches 100 home runs for life, he will do so in less game than when “Miggy” did it.

Ronald Acuña Jr. He is reaching rounds in the Major Leagues in record time and leaving behind players who are historical and even benchmarks for him, since Miguel Cabrera it has been his idol since his childhood.

More than 1420 shifts took him to Acuna Jr. score 300 times on the MLB And it’s good to remember that he’s just one home run away from hitting 100 home runs in his fourth season with the Atlanta Braves.